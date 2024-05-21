Family mourning mother killed in crash with DUI suspect in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones are mourning a woman who was killed by a suspected DUI driver over the weekend in Fresno County.

"One thing that I miss the most is just talking with them, their genuine care for what's going on,"

Joseph Hardin is remembering his mother, Mary Hardin, after she was killed in a car crash at Highway 41 and Manning on Saturday evening.

Joseph's father Paul suffered major injuries, and is currently fighting for his life at the hospital.

"They always loved serving the community, serving the people. You know, they were out here in Fresno serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. And they just wanted to help improve the community as a whole," explained Joseph.

Joseph says the couple moved to the Central Valley in January.

The California Highway Patrol says 54-year-old David Alvarado slammed his Ford pick-up truck into the Hardin's' Nissan and a Camaro while the two cars were waiting at a stop light.

Alvarado and the driver of the Camaro were treated for minor injuries.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Alvarado was arrested and suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

"There's no way for people to protect themselves from DUI drivers. If you're on the road, you put yourself at risk to these people and the law just doesn't seem to do enough," said Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno.

Action News has learned Alvarado is on probation and he has a lengthy history with driving under the influence.

"This defendant, Alvarado was convicted of July of last year of three DUI's here in Madera," Moreno said.

Alvarado's history doesn't stop there.

Moreno says Alvarado had two prior DUIs in 2006 but those were dismissed after 10 years.

Alvarado was monitored with a leg device to prevent him from drinking and driving for 120 days in 2023.

Moreno says with Alvarado's long history of driving under the influence, he could be facing second degree murder.

We reached out to Alvarado's brother, and he declined our request for a comment.

As the CHP continues its investigation, Joseph says he will always remember how dedicated Mary was with their family.

"They had many grandchildren, they would send gifts to every birthday, attend all of the activities that their grandkids were involved in as well. They were just super loving, super caring," said Joseph.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.