Family mourns father found dead in neighbors yard in Fresno County

Family members are grieving the loss of their father, who was found dead in his neighbor's yard Friday morning, while deputies are searching for clues regarding his suspicious deat

Family members are grieving the loss of their father, who was found dead in his neighbor's yard Friday morning, while deputies are searching for clues regarding his suspicious deat

Family members are grieving the loss of their father, who was found dead in his neighbor's yard Friday morning, while deputies are searching for clues regarding his suspicious deat

Family members are grieving the loss of their father, who was found dead in his neighbor's yard Friday morning, while deputies are searching for clues regarding his suspicious deat

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is searching for answers on what led up to the death of a father.

Investigators say 63-year-old Silvino Serrano was found dead early Friday morning near Zediker and Adams avenues.

Deputies say neighbors found Serrano lying in their front yard.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sheriff's Office investigating after man found dead in Fresno County

Investigators quickly discovered Serrano died under suspicious circumstances.

"At first, we thought it was a suspicious death until we took a closer look and got our deputy coroners involved," Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said. "They found other signs or injuries that pointed toward being a homicide."

Botti added Serrano suffered traumatic injuries, but he didn't specify exactly what his injuries were.

Investigators are asking anyone who recently saw Serrano or may have information surrounding his death to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Serrano's children held a vigil Saturday night to remember how hard-working and giving their dad was. A man who always lit up the room.

Serrano's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral expenses for Silvino.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.