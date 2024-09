Sheriff's Office investigating after man found dead in Fresno County

Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in front of a Fresno County home.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death.

At about 6:30 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to a home on Zediker Avenue near Fantz Avenue, just north of Parlier.

Investigators say a resident saw an injured man lying in their yard and called authorities.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they determined the man was dead.

Detectives are investigating and are working to learn more details.