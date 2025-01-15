Family remembers cousins killed in suspected DUI crash

What was a supposed to be a normal dinner Friday night turned into the last time friends or family would see Sandy and Luis Carmona Rodriguez.

What was a supposed to be a normal dinner Friday night turned into the last time friends or family would see Sandy and Luis Carmona Rodriguez.

What was a supposed to be a normal dinner Friday night turned into the last time friends or family would see Sandy and Luis Carmona Rodriguez.

What was a supposed to be a normal dinner Friday night turned into the last time friends or family would see Sandy and Luis Carmona Rodriguez.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- What was a supposed to be a normal dinner Friday night turned into the last time friends or family would see Sandy and Luis Carmona Rodriguez.

"Neither of our families deserve this," Luis' sister, Analuisa Carmona Rodriguez said.

"They didn't do anything wrong. They were going out just to have fun that night"

Sandy and Luis were just a few miles from home when the California Highway Patrol says they were struck and killed by suspected DUI driver, 32-year-old Sean Allen Larry Guynes.

The crash happened just after 10:30 pm January 10th on Floyd and Shaw in Biola.

Investigators say Guynes did not yield to oncoming traffic that had the right of way and crashed into the pair in a Nissan Altima, causing both vehicles to veer off the road and burst into flames.

Sandy, Luis and two passengers in Guynes' car died.

"It's like time stopped," Sandy's sister, Esmeralda Carmona said. "Nothing felt real."

The two were cousins who family says were inseparable.

"They would try to get everyone in the mood to have fun," Luis' brother Cristian Carmona Rodriguez said.

"They would sing together, dance together, they'd make sure you were having fun," Analuisa added.

Sandy was the baby of her family at just 20-years old with dreams of becoming an ultrasound tech.

"Everybody that knew her loved her and we just don't know how we're going to be able to move past this," Esmeralda said.

18-year-old Luis had just gotten his barber's license.

"He was always very outgoing. He was never shy. He made sure to be friends with everybody," Analuisa said.

Now the families are holding onto their memories and photos to remember the fun-loving pair.

Guynes is booked in jail facing four counts of murder and driving with a suspended license from a prior DUI conviction causing injury.

He is expected to be in court January 15th.

If you would like to help either family, GoFundMe accounts have been set up for Sandy and Luis.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

