Family remembers Tyler Minor after deadly Merced crash

The family of 19-year-old Tyler Minor continues to mourn nearly nine months after the crash that tragically took his life.

The family of 19-year-old Tyler Minor continues to mourn nearly nine months after the crash that tragically took his life.

The family of 19-year-old Tyler Minor continues to mourn nearly nine months after the crash that tragically took his life.

The family of 19-year-old Tyler Minor continues to mourn nearly nine months after the crash that tragically took his life.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of 19-year-old Tyler Minor continues to mourn nearly nine months after the crash that tragically took his life.

"He loved life, he loved people, he loved to laugh, he loved everything about life. He never knew a stranger," said Kristine Minor, Tyler's mother.

His life, cut tragically short on October 12th of last year.

He was driving to pick up his girlfriend when police say Jonathan Ceja was speeding and ran a red light, crashing into Tyler and killing him.

"To lose a child, it's just I never understood the meaning of when somebody's lost a child they were never the same. But now I can truly say we'll never be the same," said Minor.

Kristine and Mike Minor say their son, who was going to school to become a special education teacher, shined bright in the lives of all who knew him.

Tyler took the time to get to know people and help them however he could.

"That was him enjoying life instead of rushing through things. Sometimes as much as I wanted to tell him 'hurry up hurry up!' it was admirable that he enjoyed life so much," said Minor.

Through this tragedy, the Minors have found a way to make sure Tyler's legacy of helping others lives on for years to come.

They've established a scholarship fund which has already awarded 32-thousand dollars to more than 60 students going to college and attending Our Lady of Mercy school, where Tyler attended and worked as a P.E. teacher.

"We can't give him anything. So we feel like that's what we can do for him," said Minor. "If he could look down and think about all the things he left and the legacy he left, he would be proud."

Through their grief, the Minors are trying to focus on the memories left behind and doing things in the spirit of Tyler.

That includes being there when Ceja appears in court.

"There is no justice because, the only thing that would be justice would be bringing him back. So, accountability," said Minor.

If you'd like to contribute to the Tyler Minor Memorial Scholarship fund, you can find it at the Merced School Employees Federal Credit Union (account #: 0706136977).

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.