Family remembers young boy who died after collapsing at Visalia Adventure Park

A family is mourning the loss of a young boy who died after collapsing at an amusement park in Visalia.

A family is mourning the loss of a young boy who died after collapsing at an amusement park in Visalia.

A family is mourning the loss of a young boy who died after collapsing at an amusement park in Visalia.

A family is mourning the loss of a young boy who died after collapsing at an amusement park in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is mourning the loss of a young boy who died after collapsing at an amusement park in Visalia.

Richard Weinert-Soto never met a microphone he didn't like.

"I don't know if he's an angel that God sent to me temporarily, but he is missed," said Maria Velasco, Richard's mother.

The 11-year-old went through a lot in his short life.

He was born with his heart flipped over on the wrong side of his body, and missing arteries from his heart to his lungs.

He had his first open heart surgery at 2 months old and spent the first year of his life at Valley Children's Hospital.

He'd have five more heart surgeries in the years after that.

But he smiled through it all, immediately offering his mom comfort after having tubes removed from his throat after many surgeries.

"And he'd be like 'I'm okay mommy' and then he'd smile," recalled Maria.

His dad, Christopher Weinert, says he was a giver who was always thinking of others.

"He loved giving attention, he loved giving gifts more than receiving gifts. He loved getting presents and all of that, but he took more joy from giving a gift," said Christopher.

Richard had five older siblings.

The two closest in age to him recalled times when he tried to wrestle with them, or played pranks on them.

Richard spent his last day at Adventure Park in Visalia, a place he loved to visit, and where his sister worked as a supervisor.

She was in charge on Saturday when her family had stopped by with a group from their church.

"I told my mom to wait for me before you leave because I do want to say bye. Just for some reason that day, my gut told me to say it," said Graciela Munoz-Soto, Richard's sister.

She got a call on her walkie-talkie during her break and she learned someone had collapsed waiting for the water slide.

"I ran up there and as soon as I got up there, I just realized it was my brother and he was just so blue and purple," recalled Graciela.

Staff worked on Richard until first responders arrived.

He was taken to the hospital, where his mom says he was declared dead three separate times, something his parents say speaks to his fighting spirit.

"He fought hard, he fought all the way," said Christopher.

Richard had strong faith, loved attending church on Sundays, and singing

Those memories and deep faith are helping carry his family through this time until they can meet again.

"When he sang, he sang with that joy as if he was singing with his heart in his hands," said Maria.

Richard's family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.