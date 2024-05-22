A year after fire, Fantasmic! show returns to Disneyland with new effects

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After a year's absence, the popular Fantasmic! show is returning to Disneyland this Friday.

It's been shut down since an April 2023 fire, but it's coming back with new special effects and an updated battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent.

Other favorite scenes like Peter Pan and Wendy battling Captain Hook on a pirate ship also return.

There are two showings of Fantasmic! every evening.

You can also book a Fantasmic! dining package.

