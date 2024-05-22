WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

A year after fire, Fantasmic! show returns to Disneyland with new effects

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
After 1-year absence, updated Fantasmic! show reopens at Disneyland
After a year's absence, the popular Fantasmic! show is reopening at Disneyland this Friday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After a year's absence, the popular Fantasmic! show is returning to Disneyland this Friday.

It's been shut down since an April 2023 fire, but it's coming back with new special effects and an updated battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent.

Other favorite scenes like Peter Pan and Wendy battling Captain Hook on a pirate ship also return.

There are two showings of Fantasmic! every evening.

You can also book a Fantasmic! dining package.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland and this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW