Man killed in Highway 41 crash involving semi-truck identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's office has identified the person killed in a fatal crash on Highway 41 Thursday night.
He's been identified as 21-year-old Cedric Gonzalez of Fresno.
The crash happened just south of Fresno at South Avenue.
The California Highway Patrol says the accident left a vehicle pinned under a semi-truck carrying grapefruit.
The crash caused the highway to be closed for hours and is still under investigation.
