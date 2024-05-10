Man killed in Highway 41 crash involving semi-truck identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's office has identified the person killed in a fatal crash on Highway 41 Thursday night.

He's been identified as 21-year-old Cedric Gonzalez of Fresno.

The crash happened just south of Fresno at South Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says the accident left a vehicle pinned under a semi-truck carrying grapefruit.

The crash caused the highway to be closed for hours and is still under investigation.

