24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Father arrested for suspected DUI crash that killed 4-year-old in Tulare County, CHP says

KFSN logo
Tuesday, May 20, 2025 3:44PM
Father arrested for crash that killed 4-year-old in Tulare County: CHP
A four-year-old girl has died following a suspected DUI crash in Tulare County. Action News has learned the accused DUI driver is the girl's father.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A four-year-old girl has died following a suspected DUI crash in Tulare County.

Action News has learned the accused DUI driver is the girl's father.

The crash happened Saturday night on Road 267 near Avenue 72 -- southeast of Terra Bella.

The California Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Ramon Castaneda was driving drunk with his two daughters when their off-road vehicle crashed, throwing the four-year-old from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Castaneda was taken into custody and is now facing charges.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW