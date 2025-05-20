Father arrested for suspected DUI crash that killed 4-year-old in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A four-year-old girl has died following a suspected DUI crash in Tulare County.
Action News has learned the accused DUI driver is the girl's father.
The crash happened Saturday night on Road 267 near Avenue 72 -- southeast of Terra Bella.
The California Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Ramon Castaneda was driving drunk with his two daughters when their off-road vehicle crashed, throwing the four-year-old from the vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Castaneda was taken into custody and is now facing charges.