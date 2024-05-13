Father, daughter rescued from San Joaquin River near Friant Dam

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father and a daughter were rescued from the San Joaquin River after being swept away.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon just three miles north of Lost Lake on North Fork and Friant Road. Firefighters say the man and his daughter were kayaking when they were caught in the unpredictable current.

Several first responders including the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, CAL FIRE, State Park Rangers and American Ambulance came to the rescue.

Authorities say the father was trapped on an island rock without his kayak. Both the father and daughter were in the water alone for at least 25 minutes but were not injured.

Around the same time, crews rushed more than three miles south to Lost Lake after reports of a woman who had not been seen after entering the river. She was eventually found and was okay.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who plans to get in the river to be extra cautious.