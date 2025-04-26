Father remembers 18-year-old son shot and killed outside Clovis McDonald's

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A growing memorial sat outside the McDonald's on Willow and Nees in Clovis on Friday.

It's where 18-year-old Caleb Quick's life was taken on Wednesday night.

Clovis police say the shooting suspect ran from the scene wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Caleb's friends stopped by with flowers and embraced each other as they remembered him.

A few miles down the road at Clovis Hills Church, Action News spoke with Caleb's father.

"The community support for Caleb has been astonishing," expressed Caleb's father, Stephen Quick.

Stephen describes his son as a Cowboy and a true believer of God.

The church was Caleb's home away from home.

"I think he was four years old when he accepted Christ, we baptized him. First thing he did was to talk to his brother about it and say, 'Hey, you're coming to heaven with me'," recalls Stephen.

Stephen says his firstborn son Caleb was a carbon copy of himself.

They did everything together, from working out to barbecuing.

"People that knew him knew his soul, knew his heart. He was a protector at heart, a warrior, and he had that warrior spirit," Stephen expressed.

A trait he had planned to take with him to the military.

Caleb was preparing to take off for the Air Force in June, in hopes of one day earning his wings as a pilot.

His dad says now his wings have been earned in the most unimaginable way.

"I have a lot of questions, but I'll never get answers. Ultimately, everyone's got their ultimate judgment, and that's not for me to judge," said Stephen.

Now, instead of watching Caleb graduate from high school and fulfill his dreams, they have been spending this week planning his funeral and looking back on his life cut short.

Detectives say anyone with information is urged to call the Clovis Police Department.

There is a GoFundMe page for Caleb's funeral expenses.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, X and Instagram.