FCSO goes low-tech for safety at Christmas Tree Lane

The Sheriff's Office said their biggest safety issue at walk only nights at Christmas Tree Lane is reuniting kids and parents who get separated.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The lights, the music, and the displays of Christmas Tree Lane bring out the holiday cheer in people of all ages.

Whether walking or driving, families with young kids have safety at the top of their minds.

They lit up their little ones with their own Christmas lights, some keeping them in the wagon from wandering too far.

One family chose to walk on a regular night to avoid the large crowds of 'walk-only' nights.

"We've never actually done the walk night, but this is a perfect night to do walking," said Scott Cain, Fresno local.

Others chose to drive to avoid walking with little ones, and one family pulled over to talk about the safety precautions they take in crowds.

"We used Apple AirTags, and I just try to keep him on my shoulders," said Fresno local Mike Reimer. "Like I said, he's of that height. He can disappear really quickly, get distracted, and run off. So he's usually either holding onto one of us or on one of our shoulders."

The Sheriff's Office said their biggest safety issue at walk-only nights is reuniting kids and parents who get separated.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office suggests high-tech solutions before heading out Wednesday evening, such as dropping an AirTag in your child's pocket or tracking their location on apps.

But if your kid doesn't have a phone, you don't want to invest in AirTags, or you have concerns about technology failing, the Sheriff's Office offers a low-tech, simple solution for the last walk-only night of the year.

"We will give you one of these wristbands," said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Office. "We will write your phone number down on the wristband, and you can place that on your child. That way, if they do wander away and they go looking for help from somebody, we can easily look at the number on the wristband, give you a call, and let you know the location where we are so that we can track down you and your child."

The Sheriff's Office will have these wristbands available here at the Fig Garden Woman's Club tomorrow. If you don't want to wait for a wristband, they suggest writing your name and number on a paper and sticking it in your child's pocket.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.