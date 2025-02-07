Firebaugh native Josh Allen named 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player.

The Firebaugh native passed for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns while also rushing for 531 yards and 12 TDs. His 6 interceptions were the fewest in his 7-year career.

His 40 total TDs were 4th most in the NFL and it was his 2nd straight season with at least 25 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns.

He was the only player in the NFL with three games of multiple passing and rushing touchdowns (vs. the Cardinals, Rams and Lions).

Allen's parents, Joel and Lavonne, were in attendance as their son won multiple awards during Thursday's NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl 59.

Earlier in the night, Allen took home the Art Rooney Award for sportsmanship and was named a FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Year.

His MVP moment may have come in December against the 49ers when he threw a short pass to Amari Cooper, who then pitched the ball back to his quarterback who ran down the snow-covered sidelines, diving into the end zone for a 9-yard score.

Despite wanting to play at Fresno State, Allen infamously received just one D-I scholarship offer at Wyoming.

It came following his time at Reedley College where he landed thanks to Ernie Rodriguez.

Allen said of the Tigers offensive coordinator in 2019 that he was "the one man who believed in me out of high school when no other coach did."

RELATED: Josh Allen drafted 7th overall in 2018 NFL Draft

Allen is the first Bills quarterback to win league MVP and is just the 3rd Buffalo player since the NFL merger in 1966 to win the award following Thurman Thomas in 1991 & OJ Simpson in 1973.

This year, he led the Bills to a 5th straight AFC East title earning the #2 seed in the playoffs with a record of 13-4.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won the MVP in 2023 & 2022, finished runner-up for this year's award after a season with 5,087 total yards and 45 total touchdowns.

Prior to getting drafted 7th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Allen returned to both alma maters to give thanks to both Firebaugh High School and Reedley College.

From donations and sweatshirts he wore pregame, Allen has never forgotten about his Valley roots.

Back in 2021, Bills Mafia helped raise $100,000 for his high school.

Thanks to tonight's win, league MVPs from both the NFL and MLB have ties to the Valley with former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge as the reigning American League MVP.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.