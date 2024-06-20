Firefighters battling structure fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a structure fire in central Fresno on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at a boarded-up home near Yosemite and Nevada avenues.

Flames and heavy black smoke could be seen pouring out of the attic.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to any other nearby homes.

The Fresno Fire Department has confirmed that one person was taken into custody in connection to the fire.

Officials have not yet said how the fire started.

