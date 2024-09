Firefighters working to contain grass fire along Highway 41 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to get control of a grass fire that broke out along Highway 41 in Fresno on Monday night.

The fire started around 8 pm in the grass on the right shoulder of the highway near Bullard Avenue.

It is unknown at this time what started the fire.

Traffic is backed up in the southbound lanes of the highway as the flames continue to burn.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.