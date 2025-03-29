Footage of fight between juveniles and paramedic outside Clovis store released

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Newly released footage captures a fight that broke out between a paramedic and a group of juveniles at a store in Clovis over the weekend.

The video released by the Clovis Police Department on Friday shows the fight unfolding between Herculano Tucay and the minors around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Target on Shaw and Clovis.

The fight left Tucay, a local paramedic, hospitalized in critical condition and one of the juveniles with injuries.

Officers arrested four minors that night, but the Fresno County District Attorney's Office declined to file charges against them.

Prosecutors say they made that decision after reviewing surveillance footage from the store, which they are now releasing to the public.

The video shows Tucay entering the store with his wife and son, passing the minors as they were speaking to a security guard.

Tucay is captured leaving the store and approaching one of the minors, who pushes him moments later.

The juveniles can then be seen fighting with Tucay before he ends up on the ground, where the struggle continues.

Investigators say Tucay had grabbed onto the minor's hair and refused to let it go as his son and bystanders intervened.

The DA's office says the fight captured on the video does not meet the legal standards required to file criminal charges.

