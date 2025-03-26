Former Clovis Unified superintendent named interim superintendent for Central Unified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Unified School District's board of trustees unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Eimear O'Brien to the role of interim superintendent.

O'Brien starts her new job Wednesday morning.

Most of her 40-year career in education was spent at Clovis Unified, where she served as the superintendent for six years before retiring in 2023.

Back in December, O'Brien announced she was entering the race for Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

It's unclear how that campaign may impact her newly announced role.

