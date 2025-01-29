Former Fresno City College basketball coach cleared of criminal wrongdoing in threats case

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno City College basketball coach is cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

"There's a tremendous amount of relief," Edward Madec told Action News as he walked free Tuesday.

Just moments before, a Fresno County judge said the charges against him did not "pass the smell test."

"This is one of those cases where it just didn't rise to the occasion of probable cause, and so, frankly, for that reason, he is discharged," Judge Brian Alvarez said.

Prosecutors tried to prove they had enough evidence to put Madec on trial.

They say he threatened the school system's chancellor in August 2023, years after school officials removed him as the men's basketball coach and later reinstated him as a teacher.

"He lost what he loved doing most, which was coaching," Chancellor Dr. Carole Goldsmith said on the stand.

She testified about feeling scared after school police told her they were investigating Madec.

"They believed through investigation that Mr. Madec made threats that he would shoot up the school, that the bullets on the PowerPoint were bullets flying toward students," Goldsmith said.

Madec had long denied the charges. His attorney criticized the investigation and case as flawed.

"You don't even know what was said," defense attorney Robert Carroll said.

"And even under the best of circumstances, the best that they have is threatening language. At best."

Judge Alvarez said the evidence was not up to par.

"I have not heard any evidence that Mr. Madec intended for his statement to be communicated to the chancellor," he said.

"I just want to move on with my life and get my life back," Madec said as he left court.

He says he has no hard feelings toward anybody and even shook the prosecutor's hand today.

While the criminal case is over, a civil case regarding his employment status continues.

