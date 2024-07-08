Former Fresno State big man Orlando Robinson waived by Miami Heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Miami Heat waived former Fresno State Men's Basketball big man Orlando Robinson Sunday morning.

Robinson had a July 15 deadline to guarantee his standard contract but now becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The Las Vegas native appeared in 36 games (7 starts) with the Heat last season and averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.4 minutes. He also spent the 2022-23 season in Miami, appearing in 31 games (1 start) averaging 3.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Robinson went undrafted out of Fresno State in 2022. As a Junior, Big-O averaged 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs. He was named MVP for The Basketball Classic and the Southern California Challenge.

He's just one of two players in NCAA history with at least 700 points, 300 rebounds, and 100 assists in a season. Robinson also earned first-team Mountain West and NABC All-District honors in 2022.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.