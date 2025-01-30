Brooks was sentenced to a two-year grant of probation that can extend up to ten years if restitution is not paid in full.

Former president of Merced County Deputy Sheriff's Association sentenced for embezzlement

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The former President of the Merced County Deputy Sheriff's Association has been sentenced on felony embezzlement charges.

He was convicted by a jury on all counts in December.

The judge sentenced Brooks to a total of 190 days in jail, with more than $70,000 in restitution to be paid back.

A restitution fine of more than $142,000 was also ordered by the Judge.

Brooks was sentenced to a two-year grant of probation that can extend up to ten years if restitution is not paid in full.

If he violates the terms of his probation, he could be sentenced to two years in state prison.

