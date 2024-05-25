Free diabetes risk reduction program available to Central Valley residents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley residents can now sign up for a free diabetes risk reduction program.

"Project Power" is being offered by the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

"It's a wonderful program, and it helps individuals to thrive with a diabetes diagnosis or provide information and education to help them set and attain goals," said program director Sherry Hill.

The virtual program is for adults 18 years or older with prediabetes, Type 2 diabetes or who are at high risk.

The first three months include coaching with medical professionals, lessons, discussions, meal planning and physical activity. Participants will also receive tools to support their wellness goals, such as a scale and activity tracker.

Hill also went through Project Power. She said she enjoyed working toward the same goal with others.

"It provides support, and it also provides community," shared Hill.

The last nine months are dedicated to follow-ups with a health lifestyle coach.

With nearly half of adults - according to Fresno County data - diagnosed with prediabetes or Type 2, Hill said it was important for the ADA to offer the program for free and virtually.

"We're helping to tackle the epidemic of diabetes, especially in those communities where they're impacted more," she said.

The ADA is also looking to partner with Central Valley organizations and community groups to promote and recruit participants. The non-profit will provide funds to the group as a way to give back.

You can find information about Project Power on diabetes.org/project-power.

