Bay Area veterinarians help address local shelter overcrowding

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Veterinarians from San Francisco and Fresno were hard at work Thursday, spaying and neutering dogs and cats at the Fresno Animal Center.

"We know from various studies and we also know from what shelters are reporting about the increase, and intake of beautiful puppies and kittens and having to increase euthanasia that we are truly in a state of emergency," said Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, CEO of the San Francisco SPCA.

Scarlett says they chose to come to the Central Valley because of the ongoing overcrowding crisis which she says stems from the pandemic.

"The reason why we're in this crisis because strike COVID and shelter in place - many spay and neuter clinics had to shut down, in addition to that, a lot of veterinarians left the field and this came on quickly because animals produce so readily," said Scarlett.

Thursday, they spayed and neutered around 40 dogs and cats.

Volunteers and those from the SPCA also took time to help the animals recover from their surgery.

Alma Torres, the Interim Director of the Fresno Animal Center, says when organizations come in to help reduce new litters, it makes a difference.

"Having outside help is actually expanding capacity so that we can get more animals done and really help with the population issues," said Torres.

Torres adding this is a statewide issue and it takes a village to help our furry felines and perfect puppies.

"We're working really hard to give every animal that enters our kennels the best chance at a live outcome, but we do need our community's help and support with that," said Torres.

The Fresno Animal Center is also having a free adoption event this Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Spay and neuter is included and they say it's a perfect chance to find your forever family member.

