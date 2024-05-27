  • Watch Now

Fresno city attorney partnering with attorney general for Tenant Protection Act

Monday, May 27, 2024
Fresno attorney partnering with AG for CA's Tenant Protection Act
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz will partner with California Attorney General Rob Bonta to implement California's Tenant Protection Act.

The law specifically limits rent increases and prohibits landlords from evicting tenants without just cause.

Landlords violating the act could be liable for attorney fees, and up to three times the damages if the owner acted willfully, fraudulently, or with malice.

Under this new law, which went into effect in April, a tenant may only be evicted for "just cause."

Rent may not be increased more than 5 percent, plus a change for the cost of living or 10 percent total -- whichever is lower over the course of any 12-month period.

