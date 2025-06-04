Fresno County CAL FIRE fights back-to-back fires

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Skyview 30 video shows the destruction and firefighting efforts from Fresno County CAL FIRE near Crawford Avenue and Highway 180.

CAL FIRE granted Action News access to show an up-close look at the Ford Fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were seen hiking up to battle the blaze on foot, but officials said there have been challenges.

"The Ford fire was access issues. It was way off the road, with only a couple of roads to it, and then the terrain is steep and very rocky," said Gary Couch from Fresno County CAL FIRE.

A helicopter was seen making drop after drop of water to help crews.

"Air support has helped us out tremendously by slowing the fire down and allowing us time to get in there," said Couch.

The Ford Fire is the latest in a string of Fresno County fires in the last 24 hours.

Less than ten miles away, crews were called out around 4:30 Monday afternoon to battle the Rector fire near Recter Lane and Elwood Road in Yokuts Valley.

"The resources that we had on the Rector Fire were pulled to help fight this fire," said Couch.

Officials said the blaze threatened several homes and destroyed two structures.

Meanwhile, a third fire, the Rose Fire, is contained. The blaze ignited in West Fresno County on Monday afternoon and charred roughly 1200 acres.

Officials said they've already battled over 215 fires this year.

Cal Fire said the cause of the Ford Fire was because of a bird hitting a power line.

The Rose and Rector fires are still under investigation.

Firefighters are expected to be cleaning up the Rector fire until Tuesday night. While it's anticipated that crews will be cleaning up the Ford Fire for the next 48 hours.

