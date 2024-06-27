  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fresno County health officials investigating suspected botulism outbreak

KFSN logo
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Fresno Co. health officials investigating suspected botulism outbreak
The Fresno County Department of Public Health is investigating a suspected botulism outbreak involving several people.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health is investigating a suspected botulism outbreak involving several people.

These cases are related to contaminated food consumed at a family event Friday, June 21, in Caruthers and Saturday, June 22, in Clovis.

Officials say botulism is a rare but serious illness related to bacteria that can attack the body's nerves, cause difficulty breathing, and even death.

It cannot be spread person to person.

Typically, botulism can be spread through the consumption of improperly home-canned, preserved, or fermented foods.

Health officials say this serves as a reminder to maintain safe food handling, especially during home-canning preparation

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW