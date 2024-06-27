Fresno County health officials investigating suspected botulism outbreak

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health is investigating a suspected botulism outbreak involving several people.

These cases are related to contaminated food consumed at a family event Friday, June 21, in Caruthers and Saturday, June 22, in Clovis.

Officials say botulism is a rare but serious illness related to bacteria that can attack the body's nerves, cause difficulty breathing, and even death.

It cannot be spread person to person.

Typically, botulism can be spread through the consumption of improperly home-canned, preserved, or fermented foods.

Health officials say this serves as a reminder to maintain safe food handling, especially during home-canning preparation