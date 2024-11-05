24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Fresno County Public Library accepting suit and dress donations

The donations will be compiled and offered to local students for free on February 8 at the Fig Garden Library.

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 5:17PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can help make a local student's prom dreams come true.

The Fresno County Public Library is now accepting suit and dress donations.

From now through November 30, you can drop off new and gently used formal wear at any Fresno County library branch.

That includes suits and ties, dresses, slacks, jackets, dress shirts, dress shoes and accessories.

The donations will be compiled and offered to local students for free on February 8 at the Fig Garden Library.

