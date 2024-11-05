The donations will be compiled and offered to local students for free on February 8 at the Fig Garden Library.

You can help make a local student's prom dreams come true. The Fresno County Public Library is now accepting suit and dress donations.

Fresno County Public Library accepting suit and dress donations You can help make a local student's prom dreams come true. The Fresno County Public Library is now accepting suit and dress donations.

Fresno County Public Library accepting suit and dress donations You can help make a local student's prom dreams come true. The Fresno County Public Library is now accepting suit and dress donations.

Fresno County Public Library accepting suit and dress donations You can help make a local student's prom dreams come true. The Fresno County Public Library is now accepting suit and dress donations.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can help make a local student's prom dreams come true.

The Fresno County Public Library is now accepting suit and dress donations.

From now through November 30, you can drop off new and gently used formal wear at any Fresno County library branch.

That includes suits and ties, dresses, slacks, jackets, dress shirts, dress shoes and accessories.

The donations will be compiled and offered to local students for free on February 8 at the Fig Garden Library.

