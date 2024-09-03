Fresno County sheriff's deputies patrol Shaver Lake on Labor Day

Action News tagged along with the deputies as they patrolled Shaver Lake.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- People were out enjoying the water on a sunny Labor Day at Shaver Lake.

Visitors included Holly Crocker from Paso Robles.

From her shore side seat, she witnessed the work of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on the water.

"Oh I think it's really important. We're boat owners so you need to follow the rules or somebody gets hurt usually," said Crocker.

"So as they pass by, we're just making sure they have their current registration," said Deputy Steven Kirkpatrick.

They're also checking to make sure there are life jackets for every person on board, and that children under the age of 13 are wearing them.

Everything they're enforcing is what people learn about when they get their boater card, which will be required by law starting in 2025.

You can apply for a California Boater Card by clicking here.

