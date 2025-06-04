Fresno County Sheriff's Office to distribute free life jackets in an effort to prevent drownings

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the heat expected to return this weekend, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office is putting on a life-saving distribution event. For the second year in a row, deputies will be handing out free life jackets.

"I believe that by wearing a life jacket on most of our local rivers and lakes drowning is 100 percent preventable, 100 percent preventable," said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni.

That's why the Sheriff's office is giving out 150 life jackets this weekend, at no cost.

Back in February, the sheriff's office competed in the Sports Car Club of America Fresno Chapter's charity autocross challenge and won $1,500.

The Sheriff's Foundation for Public Safety matched it and used that $3,000 to buy 140 life vests and jackets.

The Walmart in Kerman donated an additional 10.

Big 5 Sporting Goods offered the sheriff's office a special discount to maximize the money.

"We've seen several tragic drownings where life jackets did not fit properly or were not put on properly, and they were able to slip off over the head, and they subsequently drowned," said Zanoni.

There have been 2 drownings in Fresno County so far this year, both in the Kings River.

The distribution will take place Sunday, June 8, at 9 a.m. at Lost Lake, Avocado Lake, Skaggs Bridge, and Laton-Kingston parks.

