Fresno County Sheriff's Office hosts concealed carry awareness event

Sunday, June 2, 2024
An educational event in East Central Fresno is taking action to keep residents safe and aware of concealed carry weapons permits.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An educational event in East Central Fresno is taking action to keep residents safe and aware of concealed carry weapons permits.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the U.S. Conceal Carry Association to hold an awareness event at the Area Two substation.

People were able to speak with local law enforcement agencies and ask questions about safety courses, home practice print-outs, concealed carry magazines, and more..

The USCCA says they wanted to address misinformation regarding CCW's.

Organizers say the most common question they get is how to get a CCW and where classes are available.

