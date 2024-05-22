Fresno County supervisors approve ordinances to combat illegal dumping

Those dealing with this issue hope the new rules will encourage people to visit the dump or transfer station instead.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Unanimously, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved two ordinances Tuesday to combat illegal dumping and nuisance vehicles.

"Even though there are crime problems that we are dealing with in the county, having to look at debris in the roadway or in the right of way, is something that is causing challenges," said Fresno County Supervisor and Board chairman, Nathan Magsig.

"This is something that rises to the level of a public safety issue."

You can see gobs of garbage from just five months ago near Valentine and Nielson with everything from tires to heavy equipment and couches.

It's what these ordinances introduced by Magsig, in partnership with the district attorney's office and the sheriff's office, are expected to reduce.

Under the ordinance, leaving litter, like paper or containers, could cost you and would increase with every violation.

A third within a year would run you as much as $500.

"It raises crimes for illegal dumping from an infraction and under certain circumstances, they're misdemeanors now," said Manuel Jimenez, Chief Deputy District Attorney.

For illegal dumping, you can now face a $1,000 penalty.

But if it's a major violation like a dryer or couch, you can now be fined up to $3,000 per item.

One person who lives near one of the dirty dumping sites did not want to talk on camera but tells Action News he's glad they are taking action.

"I hope they catch them. Because if they do then, hit them where it hurts, their pocket."

The other ordinance would make any vehicle used for dumping a public nuisance and allow deputies to seize or impound the vehicle if the owner or operator has a prior conviction for dumping within the last three years.

Law enforcement says they have ways of tracing those vehicles.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni says their job is to combat crime that can affect everyone.

"Let's just say it's along a vineyard and you can't get your tractor in the vineyard or the roads of the orchard because someone's left their trash there -- that is a quality of life issue that impacts you," said Sheriff Zanoni.

"I take my stuff out there and I pay usually under $10 for under a ton. I can't see or understand why they can't do that. It's just easy for them just to come in all the rural areas and just start dumping all their garbage -- which is my front yard."

The ordinance will have to go through another hearing that's expected to take place on June 4th.

If you do have trash or unwanted items in the county -- you can find locations HERE.

