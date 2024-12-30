Fresno couple arrested on several child sex abuse charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County authorities are asking for the public's help to learn more about a couple facing several charges of child sex abuse.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old 'Robinson Thao' and 24-year-old 'Lily Chang' on December 13th.

The District Attorney's office has since filed criminal charges against the Fresno husband and wife, including possession of child Sex Abuse material.

Thao also faces several charges, including lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Authorities say Chang had been working at a childcare center but investigators have not found evidence she committed a crime against any children.

Anyone with information on Thao or Chang are urged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.