Fresno F.I.R.E camp application deadline this Wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Time is running out for you to sign up for Fresno Fire's Interactive Recruitment Experience Camp this year.

The free one-day event will be held on Saturday, May 3.

The camp is for those aged 16 through 22 with an interest in becoming a firefighter.

You must submit your application by Wednesday at 3 p.m.

If you're interested in applying, click here.