Fresno HOPE partners with Parlier Unified to help students in need

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local program improving health equity across Fresno County is now partnering with Parlier Unified to support students in need.

The team from Fresno HOPE joined Action News in studio to talk about the impactful partnership and how you can get involved.

To learn more about resources available through Fresno HOPE PCH, click here.