Fresno Juneteenth celebrations set to begin

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Next week marks the start of the Fresno Juneteenth Celebration.

This year's theme is "A Legacy of Shared Prosperity, Justice and Cultural Harmony."

We sat down with Director Janice Sumler and Kina McFadden to chat about the wide range of activities planned, bringing together over 8,000 people in our community.

