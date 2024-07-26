Fresno leaders react after Gov. Gavin Newsom orders state agencies to clear homeless encampments

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom wants to clean up homeless encampments that plague California.

"It's time to move with urgency," said Newsom in a video posted to X.

The governor's executive order, issued on Thursday, directs state agencies to come up with a plan to remove encampments on state property, while also encouraging cities and counties to create a plan of their own.

Some Fresno County leaders are praising Newsom's order.

"I think it's really going to help all of our local jurisdictions, such as the Sheriff's Office and police departments," said Sheriff John Zanoni. "It's a step in the right direction."

The order comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that cities can enforce bans on people who sleep or camp outside of public places.

Matthew Dildine, the CEO of the Fresno Rescue Mission, closely followed the Supreme Court's decision. He said Newsom's executive order isn't the right move.

"We need to build shelters and places that provide immediate access to treatment not just placing somebody in a roof and pretending that all their problems go away," said Dildine.

On the same day Newsom sent down his executive order, Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau announced a proposed Unlawful Camping Ordinance. Which would ban unpermitted camping on public and private property, as well as prohibit people from blocking public right of ways.

"The timing is perfect," said Supervisor Brandau. "We could say 'Hey look, Fresno County's in compliance, we got a plan. This is the way we're going to do it."

The proposed ordinance will go before the Board of Supervisors on August 6.

In the City of Fresno, Mayor Jerry Dyer says Newsom's order comes as no surprise. Mayor Dyer adds the city is already ahead.

"The City of Fresno took the lead in the state of California in removing encampments from the freeways," said Mayor Dyer. "That was called Project Off-Ramp."

Fresno city leaders said they're working on a plan to tackle the homeless crisis and encampments. They're looking to unveil it very soon.

Dildine said Newsom's order doesn't solve the homeless crisis.

"Things like this is just going be whack-a-mole," said Dildine. "They're just going be moving them around."

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.gavin n