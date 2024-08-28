WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fresno man killed in single-car crash in Tulare County, CHP says

KFSN logo
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 1:40PM
Fresno man killed in single-car crash in Tulare County, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Tulare County that left a Fresno man dead.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Tulare County that left a Fresno man dead.

It happened just after 10:30 pm Tuesday on Southbound Highway 99 near Avenue 120, north of Pixley.

Officers say the man was driving a Scion TC on Highway 99 when for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and crashed into a tree on the right shoulder.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, got pinned in the vehicle and died at the scene.

It's not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW