Fresno man killed in single-car crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Tulare County that left a Fresno man dead.

It happened just after 10:30 pm Tuesday on Southbound Highway 99 near Avenue 120, north of Pixley.

Officers say the man was driving a Scion TC on Highway 99 when for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and crashed into a tree on the right shoulder.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, got pinned in the vehicle and died at the scene.

It's not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash.

