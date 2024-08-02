Fresno man sentenced for trying to kidnap music professor

A candid moment at the Fresno County Courthouse as the man convicted of attempted kidnapping and assault addressed his victims.

A candid moment at the Fresno County Courthouse as the man convicted of attempted kidnapping and assault addressed his victims.

A candid moment at the Fresno County Courthouse as the man convicted of attempted kidnapping and assault addressed his victims.

A candid moment at the Fresno County Courthouse as the man convicted of attempted kidnapping and assault addressed his victims.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A candid moment at the Fresno County Courthouse on Thursday as the man convicted of trying to kidnap his professor and assaulting several others addressed his victims. Rodolfo Brambila, sitting in a red jumpsuit, apologized for his crimes.

"I'm so sorry," Brambila said. "I'm so sorry that this has hurt you and your family."

Prosecutors say Brambila went to his Fresno City College professor's family home in December 2020 to kidnap her. Investigators say he hopped the fence and hid in her backyard before assaulting the woman and bystanders as he brandished a gun.

Police recovered handcuffs, zip ties, chains, and padlocks.

"This case reads almost like a movie or book about serial killers," Judge Michael Idiart said.

Investigators say Brambila turned to violence after he admitted to developing feelings for his music professor. The two messaged for months, and Brambila repeatedly asked to meet her in person, saying he was lonely amid the pandemic.

In court on Thursday, a sign of remorse.

"You were kind, empathetic, and always willing to listen and help, and I betrayed that," Brambila said. "I betrayed that trust. That kindness."

His apology comes just over a month since a jury convicted him of attempted kidnapping, three assault with a firearm charges, and false imprisonment. The jury also found Brambila legally sane, clearing the way for Thursday's sentencing.

The 59-year-old will now spend 18 years and eight months in state prison.

"This was a heinous crime," Judge Idiart said. "It was planned. Premeditated. It's chilling to hear about it."

Brambila's former music professor and the bystanders he assaulted were also in court for the sentencing hearing. Nearly four years later, they were still very shaken up as they addressed the court, recounting the violent incident.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.