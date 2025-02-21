Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce offering electric vehicle career training program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After two years of intense and detailed planning, the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce is offering a program to help people work in a growing industry.

From formulating a detailed curriculum to seeing students begin a career in the real world, a team of three is proud of the opportunities they're creating for many in the Central Valley.

"We are here to foster minorities. We are the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce; we want to see our people thrive," said Dustin Candler, an instructor with the Biz-Werx EVSE Accelerator Program.

At the chamber in downtown Fresno, the program is setting people up to have successful futures in the growing electric vehicle sector.

"We provide all of the skills, the knowledge, and hands-on training for our participants to go out, take an exam, and become certified field technicians to be able to do the day-to-day operations and maintenance on EV chargers," said Laura Perez, program manager.

Candler says teaching a unique trade is a privilege, adding that the best part is the success stories.

Out of the 23 participants in the first cohort, 12 students got vouchers to take the SAE International Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Technician Certification exam and 6 are now certified field technicians.

"This has to be some of the most rewarding work of my career," Candler said.

Brittany Carpenter says with Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to accelerate to 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2035, the demand for jobs in the industry will be there.

"There are a lot of updates, technical and internal like the software and things like that and all of those things mean people need to work and people need jobs to keep those maintenances up," Carpenter explained.

Opportunities Perez says everyone deserves.

"Everyone deserves a second chance so knowing we are that second chance and open door for them, we are here for it."

If you would like to apply for the upcoming cohort, applications are due March 24th.

You can find more details about the program by clicking here.