A safety campaign has only seconds to deliver a strong message as people drive by.

Fresno officials urge caution on the roads with new highway sign campaign

Fresno officials are urging caution as thousands of Central Californians hit the road amid record-breaking holiday travel.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno officials are urging caution as thousands of Central Californians hit the road amid record-breaking holiday travel.

The California Highway Patrol and Fresno County are partnering to launch new billboards along the highway.

"Don't drink and drive, don't text and drive, and don't speed and drive," Fresno Supervisor Nathan Magsig said the signs will show.

"These three, which I've just mentioned, are the top three leading causes of accidents and deaths between now and the end of the year."

Magsig says the data shows that by January 1, an average of 20 people will die in the Fresno area because of avoidable car accidents.

County Administrative Officer Paul Nerland knows the reality well.

He lost a friend to a holiday accident three years ago.

"The common theme is, 'Well, that's somebody else. It won't happen to me.' If you're listening to this, if you're looking at this campaign, we don't want it to happen to you, but inventively, one of us has been touched by this," Nerland said.

AAA projects more than 70 million drivers will travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving.

Driving this week could be challenging amid slippery conditions in the Valley.

Rain will stick around through Wednesday morning, and fog will roll in through the end of the week.

Add in all the usual distractions, and CHP Captain Austin Matulonis says drivers must take their time and do pre-trip checks.

"Make sure your tires have the proper tread depths, they're inflated properly, and again, you're probably going to have to travel slower than the posted speed limit," Matulonis said.

Area law enforcement has also been conducting a 'heightened' enforcement period since October 30, and they plan to continue that through the holidays.

It includes additional DUI checkpoints and officer patrols.

