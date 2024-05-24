Fresno police investigating death of 9-month-old baby

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating the death of a baby in central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department was called out to First and Washington around 8:30 am Friday for an unresponsive baby.

When officers arrived, they said they found a nine-month-old next to a bed in the bedroom.

The baby was rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead minutes after arrival.

Police are still investigating and say the coroner's office will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.