32 arrested after major operation targeting drugs, gangs in Fresno County

"Operation Gridlock" is one of the largest investigative operations undertaken in Fresno's history.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people were arrested as part of a multi-agency operation cracking down on gang violence in Fresno County.

On Friday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma was joined by leaders from local, state, and federal agencies to announce the results of a months-long investigation called Operation Gridlock.

The operation began last fall and ended just Thursday when investigators served search warrants in Madera, Clovis, Fresno, and Visalia.

Police say they found nearly 60 illegal guns, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and drugs.

Fresno police, other local agencies, and even federal law enforcement officers arrested 32 people.

Authorities say the people arrested were involved in four gangs that were forming an alliance with each other.

Balderrama says the arrests have made the streets safer.

"The City of Fresno is our home, and we are dedicated to protecting all our community members from violence and harm. This operation has truly made the city of Fresno a safer city for all to live in," Balderrama said.

The police chief said the special operation stopped 24 planned shootings.

Balderrama also says the sting uncovered a human trafficking network between Modesto and Los Angeles, which had a hub in Fresno.

Officials say they rescued 10 people from human trafficking.

With the gang members arrested, it's now up to county and federal prosecutors to file charges.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office tells Action News that could happen as soon as next week.

