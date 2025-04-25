Fresno police release footage of shooting of home invasion suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have released surveillance and body camera video surrounding a shooting involving an officer.

It happened at about 7 am on Saturday, January 26, at an apartment complex on North Backer Avenue, near Fresno State.

Officials say three suspects were wearing vests and masks and were attempting to rob a safe from an apartment when officers arrived.

The robbery then led to a chase that ended at Shaw and Maple, where officers opened fire and injured one of the suspects.

He has since recovered.

All three suspects were arrested and are facing charges.

