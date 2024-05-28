Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade returns to the Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade is returning to the Tower District this weekend.

"We are super excited, it's the 34th year of Fresno Pride," said organizer Bryan Cauwels.

As thousands of attendees are expected to gather in the Tower District, Cauwels said 114 businesses will support them with sponsorships.

"We have a lot of groups that are going to be walking down Olive Avenue right here. Several of them have a couple hundred people in their walking groups," said Cauwels.

One of those groups is the Fresno Pride Color Guard. They've participated since 2018. This year, they have a surprise for attendees.

"We have flags that are going to be a little different," said Bernardo Torreblanca-Galvez from Fresno Pride Color Guard.

He said they have been planning since January.

"We get to serve the community in a bigger, impactful way," said Torreblanca-Galvez.

After the parade, head to Fresno City College to enjoy food, vendors and live performances.

"For the first time, we're extending our hours. This year, for the festival, it's going to be open from 11 am to 6 pm. It's three hours longer than we've ever gone for the festival," said Cauwels.

The Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1st.

