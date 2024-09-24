Fresno State Bulldogs getting ready to face UNLV

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 12:30 pm on Saturday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After picking up a Mountain West opening win at New Mexico, the test ramps up in difficulty.

Inside the Raiders' NFL stadium, Fresno State will now try to beat a 3-0 UNLV team.

For the first time in six years, Fresno State opened up conference play with a road win.

In Saturday's 17-point win over New Mexico, true freshman and CVC grad, Bryson Donelson, scored his first career touchdown.

"If you want to be a championship team you can't just hope that those guys are ready when they get there you gotta help build that depth," said Pat McCann.

One loss from Albuquerque was former Buchanan Bear and Fresno City Ram Camryn Bracha, whose injury was described as long-term.

In a season that's taken Fresno State to the Big House, the Bulldogs are now ready for a game at the Death Star.

UNLV ranked for the first time in program history and are sure to remember last year's seven point loss at Valley Children's Stadium.

Matthew Sluka, a transfer quarterback from Holy Cross, is the Rebels' top runner and fourth overall in the Mountain West.

At 30 and coming off a bye since beating Kansas, the Rebels rank as the Mountain West's top defense and number two offense.

It's a tall task, but the Bulldogs are second in the mountain west in takeaways, with Azillion Hamilton and Julian Neal adding to the total on Saturday.

This week brings a new challenge of moving up the game day logistics.

