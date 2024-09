Fresno State Bulldogs to wear black uniforms for Fright Night game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is going back in black this fall.

For the first time since 2015, the football team will be wearing their black uniforms.

You can see the 'Dogs wear those uniforms on October 26th.

That is for Fresno State's Fright Night game against rival San Jose State.

Fresno State is calling for fans to wear black for the game in hopes of a black-out at Valley Children's Stadium.

