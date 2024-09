Fresno State commencement ceremonies happening this weekend at the Save Mart Center

FRESNO Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno States commencement ceremonies are happening all weekend long at the Save Mart Center.

University officials say there are more that 6,100 graduates this spring.

The schedule for Saturday and Sunday's portion of the celebration ceremonies can be found here.

If you are unable to attend in person, there is a live stream of all the ceremonies on the Fresno State Commencement website.