Fresno State Football folds, walks away from 59-14 loss to UNLV

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State football leaves Las Vegas with a devastating 59-14 loss on the road at Allegiant Stadium against UNLV Saturday afternoon.

The 59 points for the Rebels is the program's most ever against Fresno State. The previous high was a 45-20 win over the Bulldogs back in 2016.

Fresno State falls to (3-2, 1-1 MW) on the season, while the Rebels remain undefeated at (5-0, 1-0 MW).

NO SLUKA, NO PROBLEM

UNLV made national headlines throughout the week after starting QB and Holy Cross transfer Matthew Sluka left the team, citing a NIL dispute with the program.

Despite losing its leading rusher in Sluka, UNLV did not skip a beat Saturday.

Backup dual-threat transfer QB Hajj-Malik Williams stepped up, and diced up the Bulldog defense going 13/16 with for 182 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Williams also added 12 carries for 119 yards and a rushing touchdown.

GIVING IT AWAY

All three Fresno State quarterbacks that saw action against UNLV threw an interception.

Starting QB Mikey Keene was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter down 45-14. He'd finish 27 of 41 with 316 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions.

Keene was also sacked four times.

QB Joshua Wood went 1-for-3 with an interception.

Buchanan alum and backup QB Jayden Mandal finished 0-for-1 with one interception.

REBELS STOP THE RUN

Bulldog Senior RB Malik Sherrod saw his first snap since Week 3 after battling an injury but would finish with just 5 yards on nine carries.

Sherrod scored Fresno State's first touchdown on a 6-yard carry to make it 31-6 late in the third quarter. Sherrod was also flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct shortly after the rushing score.

Fresno State was held to just 30 yards rushing on 31 carries as a team.

On the flip side, UNLV put up 252 yards rushing on 39 attempts.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Early in the first quarter, UNLV's Rashod Tanner blocked a Bulldog punt and star WR Ricky White III took it back for a touchdown to make it 14-0.

It was the Rebels' first blocked punt for a touchdown since 2016.

White III also led UNLV with 10 catches for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Late in the fourth, Jai'Den Thomas returned a kickoff all the way to the house for a 90-yard touchdown.

THE BRIGHT SPOT

If there's one bright spot to take away from Saturday's crushing loss, Bulldog WR Raylen Sharpe was just about it.

The transfer tallied 10 catches for 116 yards to lead the team in both categories.

San Joaquin Memorial alum and Senior WR Mac Dalena grabbed four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.

LOOKING AHEAD

Fresno State welcomes a much-needed bye week after the conference blowout in Las Vegas.

Bulldogs return to action at home against Washington State on Saturday, Oct.12.

Kickoff from Valley Children's Stadium is TBD.

