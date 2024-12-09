Fresno State football to play in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Fresno State will be playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on December 23 against Northern Illinois.

Fresno State will be playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on December 23 against Northern Illinois.

Fresno State will be playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on December 23 against Northern Illinois.

Fresno State will be playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on December 23 against Northern Illinois.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State will be playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on December 23 against Northern Illinois.

Interim head coach Tim Skipper was confirmed to coach the 'Dogs bowl game during Matt Entz's introduction as the program's next head coach.

RELATED: Matt Entz formally introduced as Fresno State Football's head coach

This marks Fresno State's fourth straight bowl appearance.

The Bulldogs have won their last five bowl games dating back to 2017.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. on ESPN.