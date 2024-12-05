Matt Entz to be introduced today as Fresno State's next head football coach

Fresno State will introduce Matt Entz as the 23rd head coach of the football team Thursday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is set to introduce Matt Entz as the 23rd head coach of the football team.

Entz comes from USC after winning two national titles as North Dakota State's head coach.

He most recently worked as the linebackers coach for the Trojans.

Meanwhile, it's unclear what this means for Tim Skipper.

The former Bulldog led the program to a 6-6 record as the interim coach after Jeff Tedford abruptly stepped down before the season.

Stay with Action News as we will be live-streaming Matt Entz introductory news conference at 10 a.m.