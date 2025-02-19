Fresno State graduate is Trump's nominee to lead Department of Labor

If confirmed as secretary, Chavez-DeRemer would be in charge of the Department of Labor's nearly 16,000 full-time employees.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday, the confirmation hearing started for President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Labor -- Lori Chavez-DeRemer.
She is a former Republican member of Congress from Oregon.
Chavez-DeRemer has Central Valley connections, having grown up in Hanford before graduating from Fresno State.
If confirmed as secretary, Chavez-DeRemer would be in charge of the Department of Labor's nearly 16,000 full-time employees.
She would set priorities that impact workers' wages, their ability to unionize and employers' rights to fire.