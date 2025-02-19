24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fresno State graduate is Trump's nominee to lead Department of Labor

If confirmed as secretary, Chavez-DeRemer would be in charge of the Department of Labor's nearly 16,000 full-time employees.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, February 19, 2025 9:00PM
Fresno State graduate is Trump's nominee to lead Department of Labor
Tuesday, the confirmation hearing started for President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Labor -- Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday, the confirmation hearing started for President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Labor -- Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

She is a former Republican member of Congress from Oregon.

Chavez-DeRemer has Central Valley connections, having grown up in Hanford before graduating from Fresno State.

If confirmed as secretary, Chavez-DeRemer would be in charge of the Department of Labor's nearly 16,000 full-time employees.

She would set priorities that impact workers' wages, their ability to unionize and employers' rights to fire.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW