If confirmed as secretary, Chavez-DeRemer would be in charge of the Department of Labor's nearly 16,000 full-time employees.

Fresno State graduate is Trump's nominee to lead Department of Labor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday, the confirmation hearing started for President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Labor -- Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

She is a former Republican member of Congress from Oregon.

Chavez-DeRemer has Central Valley connections, having grown up in Hanford before graduating from Fresno State.

She would set priorities that impact workers' wages, their ability to unionize and employers' rights to fire.

